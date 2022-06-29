This Apple TV remote lets you kick Siri to the curb

The Apple TV has a lot going for it, but the Siri Remote is pretty divisive, to say the least. If you like telling a robot what to do, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a better remote. However, if you want a traditional TV-watching experience, the voice controls might not be your cup of tea.

Instead, you may like the Function101 Button Remote. The Function101 was designed as a replacement remote for Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, and it may make it a little easier for you to use all the features built into your set-top streamer. For a limited time, you can get the Function101 Remote on sale for $24.95 (regularly $29.95) with code BUTTON5.

An old-school Apple TV remote

Suppose you’re watching television late at night while the rest of your house is asleep. In that case, the last thing you want to do is loudly say, “Siri, play Netflix” when you just want to silently stream something. There’s also a certain irony to waking up your family by telling your TV to turn the volume down.

The Function101 requires no voice commands and has buttons for most common functions like volume control, power, mute and menu access. Connecting it to your TV is simple and seamless. The infrared technology only requires a line of sight within 12 meters to work with your TV.

As our own Leander Kahney wrote in his review of the Function101 Button Remote, it’s a pleasing option if you’re not down with the Siri Remote.

“I’m kinda old-school and often too lazy to learn new ways of doing things, which is why I like the Button Remote,” he wrote. “It’s all extremely familiar and easy to use, even in the dark. This alternative Apple TV remote is reliable, and it’s easy to find if it gets lost in the couch cushions.”

Plus, a customer raved about the remote, saying it allow their household to have multiple remotes for one TV.

“The remote is amazing,” they wrote. “I purchased 3 and so glad I did. Works wonderfully with Apple TV. What is crazy is my husband and I each have to have a remote. Would recommend this to everyone.”

Just make sure you and any other remote holders agree on what to watch, or it’s going to be a channel-flipping fight.

