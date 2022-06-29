this is how much sleep your pet needs, according to the experts

From gorgeous dogs to curious cats, do you know how much sleep your favourite pets need? General sleep patterns will depend on the breed and age of your pet, but some animals will spend longer snoozing than others.

“We know how important pets are to owners, they really do become part of the family. Certain animals and pets sleep far longer than others and it can be hard to determine how much sleep your pet needs to live a healthy lifestyle,” Nic Shacklock from Online-Bedrooms, says.

“I think a lot of people would be surprised to hear just how much snakes sleep. Snakes don’t have eyelids so you would never look at them and think they’re asleep but they do sleep for around 16 hours.”

Take a look at the full list of animals below…

1. Dogs

According to the experts, our furry friends need around 12-14 hours of sleep each night, with older dogs and younger puppies being able to sleep for even longer.

“If you have a dog you’ll know that they sure can sleep. They typically spend a short amount of time being up and active and before you know it they’re off snoozing somewhere around the house,” says Nic.

2. Cats

If you’re a cat owner, it will come as no surprise that they love to hit the hay. In fact, the average cat needs around 16-20 hours of sleep each night to avoid feeling tired during the day, although younger and older cats may also sleep for longer.

Kseniya OvchinnikovaGetty Images

3. Rabbits

“Just like humans, rabbits need around eight and a half hours of sleep. Rabbits tend to be light sleepers as they are prey animals but it is believed that rabbits who are extremely comfortable in their environment will sleep longer,” Nic explains.

“They also tend to sleep with their eyes open so it can be hard to determine whether they are awake or not but they do have three main sleeping positions – loafing, flopping and sprawling.”

4. Hamsters

While each hamster is different, they will need around 12 to 14 hours of sleep each night, which is usually broken up over short periods of time. Typically, many hamsters will go to sleep mid-morning and wake up at different times to change positions (and graze on their food).

5. Tortoise

Did you know that tortoises can sleep for up to 12 hours each day? Much like humans, many of them are active during the day and spend the evening sleeping. Meanwhile, baby tortoises can sleep much longer, often somewhere between 19 and 22 hours.

Franco Di Claudio / 500pxGetty Images

6. Snakes

Most snakes spend around 16 hours sleeping, with many sleeping for up to 20 hours each day during the winter months. “Snakes don’t have eyelids, instead they have a brille on each eye which is a transparent layer that protects their eye.”

7. Parrots

Pet parrots need around 12 hours of uninterrupted darkness nightly. These creatures are used to living near the equator and are incredibly active during the day, which is why they need this amount of sleep each night.

