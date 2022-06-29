Tom Petty Said 1 of George Harrison’s Beatles Songs Had a ‘Big Effect’ on Him

Tom Petty said one of George Harrison‘s Beatles songs greatly affected him. He loved The Beatles as a kid and watched them perform on The Ed Sullivan Show. Petty wanted to be a Beatle when he grew up. They inspired him to become a songwriter and a musician. Eventually, his own fame allowed him to enter his idol’s inner circles. He made friends with The Beatles and had a particularly close bond with George.

Petty remembered the day The Beatles performed on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Tom Petty had this to say about watching the performance: “I think the whole world was watching that night. It certainly felt that way. You just knew it, sitting in your living room, that everything around you was changing.

“It was like going from black-and-white to color. Really. I remember earlier that day, in fact, a kid on a bike passed me and said, ‘Hey, the Beatles are on TV tonight.’ I didn’t know him, he didn’t know me, and I thought to myself, ‘This means something.’

“[The Beatles] came out and just flattened me. To hear them on the radio was amazing enough, but to finally see them play, it was electrifying.”

Petty wasn’t the only future famous person to watch The Beatles perform their songs that night. However, he was the only person who watched the performance who’d later become best friends with a Beatle.