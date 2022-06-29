Top 10 most-picked weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Every season of Call of Duty: Warzone sees a new set of weapons pop up as the ones players like to use the most. Most of the time, a majority of the weapons from the top 10 of the previous season find their way into the new top 10. Of course, there are also new weapons that appear on the list. Whether this is because of new content or a significant buff or nerf, players should be up to date on what Warzone weapons are popular as of right now in Season 4.
Thanks to the work of WZRanked.com, we can see exactly what weapons most players are using in Season 4. The website has compiled a top 10 list of the most-picked weapons of the season thus far along with their pick-rate percentages. We will be listing those weapons along with their preferred loadouts down below.
1. NZ-41
This comes as no surprise, as the NZ-41 is by far the most dominant weapon in Season 4 thanks to its damage range and amazing accuracy. However, a nerf is supposedly on the way for the NZ-41, according to Raven Software.
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: LOR MK1 Burst
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: LOR MK3 SC
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Granular Grip
- Perk: Fully Loaded
- Perk2: Acrobatic
2. Marco-5
We picked this as our best SMG in Warzone Season 4 for a reason. The new Marco-5 has made waves and players have taken notice. It helps that the Marco-5 is unlocked so early on in the Battle Pass (Tier 15) as well.
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito FR
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk: Momentum
- Perk 2: Quick
3. STG44
The former king of Warzone has dropped a couple of pegs but not by much. The STG44 is still widely used in Warzone Season 4.
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B
- Optic: G16 2.5x scope
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 60 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: Fully Loaded
4. MP40
The MP40 might have been dethroned by the Marco-5 but it’s still one of the best SMGs to use in Season 4. Players can’t go wrong with it on any map.
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: VDD 189mm Short
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Steady
- Kit: Quick
5. H4 Blixen
The H4 Blixen came on strong after it was introduced in Season 3 Reloaded but it was immediately overshadowed by the Marco-5. Still, it’s a great weapon to use in Warzone.
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Bergstrom 17″ F3
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed stock
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Perk 1: Fleet
- Perk 2: Quick
6. Cooper Carbine
The Cooper Carbine actually received a buff in Warzone Season 4, making it stronger than it already was in previous seasons. The Vanguard AR can come close to matching both the STG44 and NZ-41.
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Gracey Rapid
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: Cooper 45RS
- Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Compressed Rounds
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Brace
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
7. HDR
The most popular sniper rifle in Season 4 is the HDR. While snipers have dropped off in popularity, players have made their way back to this popular Modern Warfare sniper. It’s easily the best long-range sniper currently in Warzone.
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout
- Perk: Sleight of Hand
8. Kilo 141
Another Modern Warfare weapon, the Kilo 141 is still extremely reliable even in Season 4. Warzone veterans know the Kilo back and forwards by now but players keep coming back to it for a reason.
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler
- Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 50 Round Mags
9. M4A1
Spoiler alert, the rest of this list consists of Modern Warfare weapons. The M4 is the definition of trustworthy and players can still not go wrong with equipping it.
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier
- Optic:VLK 3.0x Optic
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
10. Kar98k (MW)
Rounding out the top list of most popular Warzone Season 4 weapons is the Kar98k. The best sniper for quickscoping, the Kar98k has suffered a fall from grace but is still a top pick for players in Warzone.
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: Sniper Scope
- Stock: FTAC Sport Comb