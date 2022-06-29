Top 10 most-picked weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Every season of Call of Duty: Warzone sees a new set of weapons pop up as the ones players like to use the most. Most of the time, a majority of the weapons from the top 10 of the previous season find their way into the new top 10. Of course, there are also new weapons that appear on the list. Whether this is because of new content or a significant buff or nerf, players should be up to date on what Warzone weapons are popular as of right now in Season 4.

Thanks to the work of WZRanked.com, we can see exactly what weapons most players are using in Season 4. The website has compiled a top 10 list of the most-picked weapons of the season thus far along with their pick-rate percentages. We will be listing those weapons along with their preferred loadouts down below.

1. NZ-41

This comes as no surprise, as the NZ-41 is by far the most dominant weapon in Season 4 thanks to its damage range and amazing accuracy. However, a nerf is supposedly on the way for the NZ-41, according to Raven Software.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: LOR MK1 Burst

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: LOR MK3 SC

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Perk: Fully Loaded

Perk2: Acrobatic

2. Marco-5

We picked this as our best SMG in Warzone Season 4 for a reason. The new Marco-5 has made waves and players have taken notice. It helps that the Marco-5 is unlocked so early on in the Battle Pass (Tier 15) as well.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Imerito FR

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drums

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk: Momentum

Perk 2: Quick

3. STG44

The former king of Warzone has dropped a couple of pegs but not by much. The STG44 is still widely used in Warzone Season 4.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

Optic: G16 2.5x scope

Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 60 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: Fully Loaded

4. MP40

The MP40 might have been dethroned by the Marco-5 but it’s still one of the best SMGs to use in Season 4. Players can’t go wrong with it on any map.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Steady

Kit: Quick

5. H4 Blixen

The H4 Blixen came on strong after it was introduced in Season 3 Reloaded but it was immediately overshadowed by the Marco-5. Still, it’s a great weapon to use in Warzone.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Bergstrom 17″ F3

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Ammunition: Lengthened

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

6. Cooper Carbine

The Cooper Carbine actually received a buff in Warzone Season 4, making it stronger than it already was in previous seasons. The Vanguard AR can come close to matching both the STG44 and NZ-41.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Gracey Rapid

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Cooper 45RS

Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

Ammunition: Compressed Rounds

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Brace

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

7. HDR

The most popular sniper rifle in Season 4 is the HDR. While snipers have dropped off in popularity, players have made their way back to this popular Modern Warfare sniper. It’s easily the best long-range sniper currently in Warzone.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

Perk: Sleight of Hand

8. Kilo 141

Another Modern Warfare weapon, the Kilo 141 is still extremely reliable even in Season 4. Warzone veterans know the Kilo back and forwards by now but players keep coming back to it for a reason.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

9. M4A1

Spoiler alert, the rest of this list consists of Modern Warfare weapons. The M4 is the definition of trustworthy and players can still not go wrong with equipping it.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Optic:VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

10. Kar98k (MW)

Rounding out the top list of most popular Warzone Season 4 weapons is the Kar98k. The best sniper for quickscoping, the Kar98k has suffered a fall from grace but is still a top pick for players in Warzone.