TV licence fee shake-up plans could see property-rich pensioners ‘pay more for licence’

The TV Licence may be changed in the future, with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries describing the fee as “discriminatory”. She also appeared recently on LBC, and discussed the potential alternatives to chart a path forward.

Ms Dorries told the radio station the Government would be considering a number of options, and added: “Germany doesn’t have a licence fee anymore.

“I think if I’m not very much mistaken, it’s added onto council tax, so those who are wealthier with higher council tax pay more.”

It has led to discussions about whether tying the TV licence payment to council tax is the best, and the fairest, decision in the future.

Carolyn Matravers, Chartered Financial Planner and Accredited Member of SOLLA at Old Mill, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about the mooted proposals.

