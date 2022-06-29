Universal Credit: You won’t get full £650 one-off payment next month – how much to expect





Among the qualifying benefits for this extra payment are Universal Credit, Income Support and Pension Credit. The largest singular support scheme was the extra £650 payment for those who claim means-tested benefits from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Among the qualifying DWP benefits for this extra payment are Universal Credit, income support and Pension Credit.

As it stands, Universal Credit claimants who are single and under 25 get £265.31 a month, while those 25 or over receive £334.91 over the same period of time. Furthermore, couples under 25 both get £416.45 monthly. If one person in the couple is over 25, they will claim £525.72. As well as this existing assistance, the latest support payment is set to help families with the pressures placed on them during the cost of living crisis. The £650 payment will be broken up into two instalments, one of which will be paid in the coming weeks. READ MORE: ‘It’s free money!’ Britons urged to act now to slash tax by thousands

Claimants of Universal Credit across the UK will get their first payment worth £326 from July 14, 2022. Later in autumn 2022, the remaining half of the larger £650 cost of living payment will be delivered to DWP benefit recipients. Other cost of living support which was confirmed by Mr Sunak was the £300 payment for pensioners and the non-repayable energy bill grant for households. This support arrives just as inflation has reached 9.2 percent in the UK and families are preparing for the energy price cap to hit £3,000 by January of next year. DON’T MISS

Upon announcing the support last month, Thérèse Coffey, the DWP’s Work and Pensions Secretary, emphasised how the Government is “taking action” to mitigate the cost of living crisis. Dr Coffey explained: “With millions of the lowest-income households soon seeing the first of two cash instalments land into their bank accounts, we are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living. “This one-off payment totalling £650 is part of our £37billion cost of living support package that will put an extra £1,200 into the pockets of those most in need.” James Andrews, the senior personal finance editor at money.co.uk, referred to the latest payment support as being “big news” for Universal Credit recipients. READ MORE: Triple lock reinstated: How much will you get in state pension boost?

The financial expert also noted that Universal Credit claimants do not need to apply for the cost of living support. He added: “The good news is that you don’t need to apply for the cash grant. “If you’re eligible, the money will be automatically transferred to your bank account over two months, with the first payment being made in July, followed by a second one in autumn. “If you’ve been struggling in recent months and haven’t been claiming any state support, now is the time to check what you’re entitled to. “Schemes like Universal Credit will help the lowest earners, and when combined with the new cash grant, could provide significant support during this challenging time. “Check out our guide on what benefits you’re entitled to here.”