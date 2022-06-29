Update your Freeview TV today or you will lose these popular channels





Freeview users have been warned that they must retune their TVs and set-top boxes today or risk losing a whole bunch of popular channels. The changes are due to a Freeview broadcast signal – called COM7 – being switched off for good to way make for the latest 5G smartphone technology. The big turn-off is actually tomorrow, June 30, but there are some changes taking place today in preparation.

Channels including BBC FOUR HD, CBeebies HD, Together TV and That’s TV, which all used COM7 – are moving to a new signal and actually getting increased coverage whilst others are being forced to switch positions on the planner. Freeview is now recommending that all users run a system update to make sure they keep every channel up to date. Confirming the changes, Freeview said: “Channels will be making changes to the way they are broadcast on 29th June 2022. You will need to retune your TV to continue watching these channels.” READ MORE: Netflix is about to get cheaper! Streaming giant confirms new plan at a much lower price

Here are all the affected services and where they are moving to. Together TV – Increased coverage – channel 83 That’s TV (UK) – Increased coverage – channel 91 Quest Red +1 – Increased coverage – channel 71 BBC FOUR HD – Increased coverage – channel 106 CBeebies HD – Increased coverage – channel 205 Along with those changes one channel will be turned off for good from today with Craft Extra (channel 95) closing its doors. Although some will be disappointed to hear about that channel loss it’s not all bad news with Channel 4 launching a new service called E4 Extra today which Freeview fans will find on channel 31.

Channel 4 is promising that its new channel will focus on comedy and entertainment with shows already confirmed including Batwoman, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Ninja Warrior Japan and Undercover Boss USA. HOW TO RETUNE YOUR FREEVIEW TV Freeview has issued advice on how to retune devices and here are the steps every user needs to folow. • Press menu on your box or TV remote control • Select ‘set-up’, ‘installation’, ‘update’ or a similar option. If you’re asked for a password, the default code is ‘1234’ or ‘0000’. • Select ‘first-time installation’ (sometimes called ‘factory reset’, ‘full retune’ or ‘default settings’). •Press ‘OK’ if your equipment asks if it’s OK to delete existing channels and then your retune should start automatically. If you’re prompted to, save the channels that are found.