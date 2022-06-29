What Happened In the Final Seasons of Daredevil & Netflix’s Other MCU Shows?

Netflix and Marvel teamed up in 2015 to explore a new section of the Marvel Cinematic Universe well before streaming franchises were popular. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist built up to The Defenders — but in 2018, Netflix steadily canceled each of the Marvel series. Though they had a devoted fan following, the shows and characters were left in limbo when the companies went their separate ways.

Then Disney+ burst onto the streaming scene with new Marvel shows like WandaVision and Captain America and the Winter Soldier. The formerly Netflix series have been streaming on Disney+ since March, and in May came the announcement that Disney was developing its own Daredevil project. While fans wait to see what happens for that series and possibly the others, here’s a refresher of what happened to the Defenders during their Netflix tenure.

Related: Disney+ Promo Heralds the Arrival of Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage

Daredevil

The most popular of the Marvel/Netflix shows, Daredevil told the story of Matt Murdock and his double life as both a lawyer and a crime-fighting brawler. The third season left the character on a very high note. His main antagonist, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, was defeated and in jail. His relationship with his friends Karen Page and Foggy Nelson was mended. After briefly losing his heightened abilities, he reclaimed his power to still protect his city as Daredevil.

It’s apparent that Matt is also still keeping up with his work as a lawyer because of his brilliant cameo in Spider-Man: Far from Home. Fans were ecstatic to see the character officially brought into the MCU. Vincent D’Onofrio revived the character of Kingpin on Marvel’s Hawkeye as well. Now viewers are waiting to see what happens next, as the Disney+ series appears to pick up where Netflix left off.

Related: Original Daredevil Showrunners Address Series’ Disney+ Reviva

Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones was a gritty and dramatic story of trauma, strength and control. Krysten Ritter and David Tennant shone as Jessica Jones and her villain Kilgrave respectively. The show had much darker themes and carried the weight of those themes throughout three seasons. The last season saw Jessica facing off against new threats that challenged her moral beliefs and her idea of what it took to be a hero. In her final episode Jessica was seen choosing to become a hero after realizing she’d survived a lifetime of abuse and heartache and come out victorious.





With Jessica accepting her status as a hero, the tone of the show would have changed drastically if it had come back for another season. Rumors of a Jessica Jones revival have been circulating thanks to Ritter’s new hairstyle. However, there are currently no official plans for the series to return.

Related: Krysten Ritter Dubs Herself a Disney Princess Following Jessica Jones’ Disney+ Arrival

Luke Cage

Having started as a secondary character in Jessica Jones, the character of Luke Cage went on to thrive in his own show. Luke Cage followed Luke’s return to Harlem and finding that his hometown wasn’t like he’d left it. Luke took it upon himself to save his city from corruption and villainy any way he could. The second and final season followed his descent from honorable hero into dangerous crime boss. While that story left the door wide open for a Disney+ comeback, there’s no indication that the streamer will order Season 3 and show if Luke became a hero once again.





Iron Fist

Iron Fist‘s first season had pacing troubles, poor character development and an all-around boring plot. However, the more chances Finn Jones’ Danny Rand had to prove himself — appearing in The Defenders and an episode of Luke Cage — the more entertaining he was, and the second season got better. The season featured Danny relying more heavily on the Iron Fist as he went up against Davos, a competing force that wanted its powers for itself. The season ended with Danny sharing the Iron Fist with Colleen Wing, a friend and powerful martial artist who defended the streets of New York, before leaving for Japan.





The Defenders

The Defenders brought together all of Netflix’s Marvel characters, while teasing The Punisher in a now-deleted scene. Matt, Jessica, Luke and Danny gathered together in order to fight a threat too big for each of them individually. The miniseries failed to match the excitement of other Marvel team-ups, with high and low points throughout. Its biggest moment was when the group defeated Elodie Yung’s Elektra by dropping a building on her. Unfortunately, it also landed on Daredevil.

Related: Marvel Stars Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter Have a Jessica Jones/Luke Cage Reunion

The Punisher

Marvel’s The Punisher

The Punisher told the story of Frank Castle after his introduction during second season of Daredevil where he was introduced. The series lasted for two seasons, concluding with Frank continuing his activities as the titular vigilante while Dinah Madani started a new career at the CIA. Jon Bernthal had a positive reaction to the show moving to Disney+, so it’s possible that he could be persuaded to play the character again if Marvel decides to resurrect the project in some form.

What Comes Next?

The Marvel television series had a monumental run during their time on Netflix. Emotional, gripping and wildly entertaining when they were at their best, the series left plenty of options for more storytelling, including several open endings. Disney has given them their own Disney+ hub for fans to discover (or re-discover) them. Though Daredevil is the only series officially coming back, if the others find new audiences, it could be a chance for viewers to enjoy these adaptations one more time.

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher are now streaming on Disney+.