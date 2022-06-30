10 Best Florida Beaches for Families

Florida beaches are happy places filled with sun-drenched sandy coastlines and gently lapping waves, people picnicking, flying kites, shelling and bodyboarding. In a state known for its flashy theme parks and glitzy cities, a Florida beach is a simple and perfect place to slow down a little and reconnect with your family.

Those of us who traveled to Florida as children for family vacations have fond memories of growing up on the beach, spending afternoons jumping over big salty waves and collecting special seashell treasures, returning in later years with our own kids (or grandchildren) in tow, hoping to recreate some of those special times.

We’ve collected a few of our favorite family-tested Florida beaches ideal for sharing some of these memories with the children in your life, maybe creating new traditions and sandy footsteps for future generations to follow.