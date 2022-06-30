Alachua County Pets: Smudge, Bushy, Lupin, and Charlie Brown

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) – Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have one-year-old Smudge. He just celebrated his birthday and hoping you can complete his birthday wish of a forever home.

Next, we have the full or should I say fluffy package, Bushy. He is nine weeks old and a bundle of energy. He will play with strangers, cats, and other dogs so don’t let this cat get your tongue.

Next is belly rub lover and very friendly Lupin. This magical pup is 2 years old and is the best of both worlds. He will sit on your lap but is always up for a game of fetch.

Lastly is a dog who will give all the love you need Charlie Brown. He is 3 years old and this gentle giant will always be there for you to talk things out.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Pets: Joyce, Will, Lady, and Nick

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40. Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.