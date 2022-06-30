Applause!: July 1-14 | Weekly View

June 30, 2022

• Congratulations to former head softball coach at Scecina, Tom Moorman, who was recently inducted into the Indiana High School Softball Hall of Fame. He was the coach from 1992-2012, and won many accolades during his time at Scecina.

• The Irvington Farmer’s Market will be open on Sunday, July 10 from noon-3 p.m. at Ellenberger Park, 5301 E. St. Clair. Lots of vendors and produce in season, music, community spirit — the Irvington Garden Club sponsors a great monthly venue!

• The Genealogy Society of Marion County (GSMC) is a small nonprofit genealogy society located on the grounds of Memorial Park Cemetery. at 9370 E. Washington St. They have a library where people can come and do their own research or they are able to assist in tracing their family history. On Saturday, July 9 from 1:30-3:00 p.m., GSMC will offer a free hybrid program which will be online and in person at the GSMC Library. Terry Prall will be speaking about “Everything Ain’t What it Seems: Learning you’re Adopted.” No advance registration required for in person attendees. Advance registration required for online attendee; visit genealogyindy.org listing for details. After registering you will receive a confirmation e-mail containing information about joining the meeting.

• The east side has lost another great local business. Oriental Inn at N. Arlington and 15th St. has closed permanently. Last November they suffered a severe fire, and have decided after much discussion to close for good. Oriental Inn was open for 37 yearsand the owners dished up some great food and memories for many on the east side. They will be missed.

• The 2022 Irvington Garden Tour was a great success. Rosemary Tudor of the Irvington Garden Club wants to thank the Weekly View for their coverage, and all the volunteers and gardeners that made the day possible.