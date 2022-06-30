Apple opens up third-party app payments in Korea, will still take 26% cut

Apple said on Thursday that developers with iPhone apps distributed exclusively in the South Korean App Store can request to use third-party payment systems instead of Apple’s in-app offering.

But doing so will come at a cost. Apple will require apps that take advantage of the new policy to report all sales to Apple each month and pay a commission of 26% on those sales, according to the company’s documentation.

Apple currently collects between 15% and 30% of app sales and in-app purchases, depending on whether the sale is a subscription or if it fits into a category of apps with reduced commissions.

The new policy follows a South Korean law passed last year and only affects the Korean App Store. But it could signal how Apple plans to handle third-party billing if required to by regulators or courts in other countries.

Apple said apps using alternative payment options will show a popup saying, “This app does not support the App Store’s private and secure payment system.”

It also warned developers that taking advantage of the new policy would mean they would have to handle refunds, purchase history, subscription management, and other issues on their own, rather than relying on Apple.

The company said it has the right to audit developers’ records of sales as part of its terms and conditions.

“This will allow Apple to review the accuracy of a developer’s record of digital transactions as a result of the entitlement, ensuring the appropriate commission has been paid to Apple,” according to Apple’s documentation.