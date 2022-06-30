Apple TV+ to host panels at Comic-Con, featuring cast and crew from ‘Mythic Quest,’ ‘Invasion,’ and more | AppleInsider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple TV+ will make its debut at Comic-Con and will host four panels centered around fan-favorite shows.

For the first time, fans attending San Diego Comic-Con will have a chance to attend panels focused on the streaming service’s critically-acclaimed shows.

Three of the panels focus on individual shows, including “Severance,” “For All Mankind,” and “Mythic Quest.” A fourth panel is designed to show attendees how the storytellers behind Apple TV+ series build immersive worlds.

The panels are as follows:

Inside “Severance”: Cast and crew will share “innie” secrets“innie” secrets from the first season of the show.

The Alternate World of “For All Mankind”: Cast and crew join together to discuss the third season of Apple’s critically-acclaimed alternate reality series.

The Players of “Mythic Quest”: Attendees will be able to listen to their favorite “Mythic Quest” stars take a deep dive into the workplace comedy, and get an exclusive look at the upcoming third season.

Storytellers of Apple TV+: Creator Ronald D. Moore of “For All Mankind,” executive producer Simon Kinberg of “Invasion,” co-creator of “Mythic Quest” Megan Ganz, and showrunner Jonathan Tropper of “See” will discuss creating the unique worlds of their series and share exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming episodes. Attendees will also get to watch a sneak peek at the second season of “Foundation.”

Apple did not give the panels’ times or locations but plans to announce them soon. Comic-con is set to run from July 21 through July 24.