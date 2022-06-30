Beartooth Highway partially reopens after record flooding in Yellowstone area | County 17

CASPER, Wyo. — The Beartooth Highway, US-212, has partially reopened after damage was repaired following record-breaking flooding near Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone’s Public Affairs Office said on Tuesday evening.

The highway is east of Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge and Cooke City, Montana and 23 miles reopened between the Beartooth Ski Hill Parking Lot and the US-212/WY-296 junction. Yellowstone’s Northeast and North Entrances and the northern loop remain closed after the flooding.

“Travelers will need to turn around at the ski hill parking lot due to flood damage on the remainder of the highway,” Yellowstone Public Affairs said. “The towns of Cooke City, Montana, and Silver Gate, Montana, remain open for visitor travel.”

Nighttime closures within the reopened portion of the Beartooth Highway will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday-Thursday between the Pilot Index Overlook east to the Beartooth Lake Campground, Yellowstone Public Affairs said. There won’t be nighttime closures Friday-Sunday.

When the nighttime closures are in effect, no traffic will be allowed to pass. The nighttime closures will be in effect until mid-October due to ongoing highway construction, Yellowstone Public Affairs said.

“Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer,” the release added.