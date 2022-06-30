‘Best on the market’ Raisin launches one-year saving account giving 2.7 percent interest

Raisin UK, a UK savings marketplace that connects savers with a range of banks offering deposit-protected savings accounts with competitive interest rates, has launched a new one-year savings account. It has partnered with the National Bank of Egypt to offer a one year Fixed Term Deposit account which is offering one of the best rates on the market.
People who are looking to get the best interest rates on their savings might be interested in the new savings account giving 2.7 percent interest.
This will suit savers who are able to lock their money away for one year without having to make any withdrawals.
The estimated balance after the one year fixed term on a deposit of £10,000 is £10,270.00.
The minimum amount someone can deposit is £10,000 and the maximum amount they can deposit is £85,000.
Four well known banks were recently outed by Moneyfacts for paying just 0.01 percent interest on savings, despite the Bank of England increasing interest rates for the fifth time in a row this month.
Barclays, National Savings & Investments (NS&I, Allied Irish Bank and Citibank UK are all offering a measly 0.01 percent interest on certain easy access accounts, meaning their customers are getting a raw deal.
A saver with £10,000 in an easy access account paying 0.01 percent would make just £1 of interest over 12 months.
Sarah Coles, Senior Finance Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said savers need to move banks for a better rate.
Another option is Santander’s 123 Regular e-Saver which now offers those looking to build their savings pot an attractive rate of 2.5 percent interest. (link)
However, there’s a catch – it’s only available for the first 12 months.
Santander customers also receive up to three percent cashback on selected household bills, capped at £5 in each cashback tier each month.
NatWest customers will also receive up to 3.25 percent interest on their savings but only up to £1,000.
