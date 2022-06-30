Blue Demons Travel to the Bahamas in November for Two Games at Baha Mar – DePaul University Athletics

CHICAGO – The DePaul Blue Demons are set to travel to the Bahamas in November as part of the largest event in college basketball next season. In only its second year, “Baha Mar Hoops” will play host 20 men’s and women’s teams play this Thanksgiving at Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in The Bahamas.



The 10-day slate of games includes Oklahoma State, DePaul, Central Florida and Santa Clara playing in the men’s Baha Mar Hoops “Bahamas Championship” and five NCAA Tournament women’s teams participating in the Baha Mar Hoops “Pink Flamingo Championship.” In total, 24 games will be played across three events Nov. 18-27 at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center.



“We are thrilled to once again host Baha Mar Hoops and the tournament’s dedicated fans at Baha Mar for the second annual college basketball event,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. “Last year’s event brought undeniable energy and excitement to the resort, and we look forward to introducing new experiences and amenities to the players and guests returning in 2022.”



The collection of teams hail from 16 states throughout the U.S., from Vermont to California. And for tourism, several teams hail from key markets such as Chicago, Dallas and Orlando.



“The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism has identified sports as yet another segment in our suite of marketing products, and recognizes bdG Sports for its continuing support of our tourism industry,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General (Actg.) of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation. “Mr. Graeme Davis and his team at Baha Mar ought to be congratulated for their sporting accomplishments to date, in addition to their unwavering commitment as joint promoters of destination Bahamas. With excited anticipation, we look forward to welcoming teams with family and friends, enthusiasts, promoters, media and all spectators to The Islands of The Bahamas.”



A mere 55-minute flight from Florida, Baha Mar opened in 2017 and is home to three iconic brands: Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood. Situated on 1,000 acres overlooking Nassau’s famous turquoise ocean waters, the resort destination features more than 2,300 rooms and an abundance of dynamic programming, activities, and amenities including the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, the Caribbean’s first and only flagship ESPA spa, a collection of more than 45 restaurants and lounges, and more. The $200 million luxury water park, Baha Bay, debuted in July 2021 as the latest addition to Baha Mar’s portfolio of spectacular guest offerings. Set on 15 beachfront acres, Baha Bay has introduced an exciting array of aquatic activities and experiences, alfresco dining, a gaming pavilion, beach club, and more.



2022 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship

The basketball action tips on Friday, Nov. 18 with the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship which crowned Louisville as its inaugural champion a year ago. The first-round matchups on Friday feature Oklahoma State against UCF and DePaul against Santa Clara with the championship and consolation being played on Sunday, Nov. 20. The four games of the Bahamas Championship will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network with game times to be announced at a later date.



Oklahoma State returns the bulk of its team from last season including its top two scorers in Avery Anderson III (12.3 ppg) and Bryce Thompson (10.6). The Cowboys also add Quion Williams, a Top-100 prospect in the 247 Sports rankings. UCF coach Johnny Dawkins has also reloaded with transfers Ithiel Horton (Pittsburgh), Brandon Suggs (East Carolina), Lahat Thioune (Utah) and Michael Durr (Indiana) and signed the program’s highest rated recruit in its history in Top-60 freshman Taylor Hendricks.



DePaul looks primed to keep moving up in coach Tony Stubblefield ‘s second season at the helm. The Blue Demons add two Top-100 freshmen in Ahamad Bynum (Class of 2021 player that redshirted last season) and Zion Cruz (No. 69 ranked player in the 247 Sports Composite rankings) as well as transfers Umoja Gibson (Oklahoma) and Caleb Murphy (South Florida). Santa Clara won 21 games last year by NBA Draft first round selection Jalen Williams. The Broncos will be bolstered by the addition of Carlos Marshall Jr., a two-time All-OVC player at Tennessee State, and Illinois transfer Brandin Podziemski, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class.



Ticket & Hotel Information

Fans can book rooms now at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar at the tournament rate by visiting www.bahamarhoops.com. Tickets will go on public sale later this summer. Fans can follow, like and interact on social media at @BahaMarHoops and using hashtag #BahaMarHoops.