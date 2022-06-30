Call for entries: High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023

The Financial Times is planning the fifth edition of the FT High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific ranking, to be published in the spring of 2023.

The FT ranking, compiled with international data partner Statista, aims to identify those Asia-Pacific companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2018 and 2021.

It will be featured in a special report in a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. The 2022 report, including an interactive version of the ranking can be found here.

To determine whether your company should be included in this high-profile list, we invite you to submit your revenue figures for 2018 through to 2021, along with some additional information — including your company’s headcount at the end of each of those years (see eligibility criteria below). Additional checks will be made if your company is not a legal entity or has an unusual structure.

Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista or can put their names forward for consideration via this site. Please register and provide the necessary data by November 15.

Why should my company participate?

NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

Inclusion in the list is a visible and public acknowledgment of your company’s performance that extends far beyond your specific industry and country. It will also generate attention for your business on the part of potential partners, customers, and investors around the world.

EMPLOYER BRANDING

Corporate growth usually generates demand for new employees. Being featured in the high-profile ranking will not only increase awareness of you as an employer, it also gives potential employees an understanding of your company’s future potential.

EFFECTIVE MEDIA COVERAGE

The ranking will be covered in a special report, a section within the weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. While the full ranking will be published online, FT reporters will focus on particularly interesting companies, sectors and trends in the articles of a special report that will appear in both print and on FT.com.

REPUTATION

Winners will also have the opportunity to license a special logo that states they are one of APAC’s High Growth companies¹.

ACCESS TO MORE THAN 1MN FACTS

All participants that provide us with data about their company will receive a free two-week Statista corporate subscription trial — irrespective of whether or not they are among the top companies selected for inclusion in the list.

Who is eligible?

In order to be included in the ranking your company must meet the following criteria:

Headquartered in one of the following Asia-Pacific locations: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand or Vietnam;

Revenues of at least $100,000 in 2018;

Revenues of at least $1mn in 2021;

Entrepreneurial independence (the company must not be a subsidiary);

Revenue growth between 2018 and 2021 that was primarily organic (eg not primarily via acquisitions);

A share price that has not fallen 50 per cent or more since 2021 (if the company is listed on a stock exchange);

Please note: additional checks will be made if your company is not a legal entity or has an unusual structure.

How do I register?

STEP ONE: ONLINE REGISTRATION

Please register with Statista by November 15. You can find the English version of the online registration form here.

Alternatively, you can download a PDF of the form and send it to High-Growth-Companies-Asia-Pacific@statista.com upon completion.

• Online registration PDF: English, Japanese

STEP TWO: VERIFICATION OF REVENUE INFORMATION

Your revenue data needs to be verified. Please use one of the forms below for this purpose. The form must be signed in person by a managing director or a member of your executive committee (CEO or CFO). It must then be sent to Statista by email or mail. All necessary address details can be found on the form.

• Verification form PDF: English, Japanese, Korean, Chinese