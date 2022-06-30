Coupon discovery leads to cross-country road trip to Clear Lake for Pennsylvania teens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The next time you clean out your wallet or purse, look closely at those cards and coupons. They could be very valuable.

Pennsylvania teen Colton Marley found a coupon good for one small McCafe drink that did not have an expiration date in his wallet, having had it for several years. How he acquired it is a complete mystery.

“The strange thing is, it was only available at three locations in the U.S., the closest one being Clear Lake, Iowa,” Marley said.

The discovery got his friends Trey Hixon, Eli Peel and Jonah Smeltzer thinking.

“We always joked that we’d one day go out and do it, but I guess here we are,” Hixon said.

“I think you were the first that joked about it two years ago,” Peel added.

“I was like, ‘wouldn’t it be funny to go out there for our senior trip?'” Hixon said.

That idea became a reality earlier this week, when Marley and his friends loaded up their car and drove 13 hours from the Pittsburgh area to Clear Lake to redeem it, where it was accepted. To add to the moment, all four dressed in suits and ties, and their table came with a table cloth and an artificial candle.

“We drove 13 hours, so why not?” Peel said.

In addition, there were pit stops along the way, including a Billy Joel concert in Indiana, a stop at the I-80 Truck Stop near Davenport, and a tour of the Surf Ballroom. It’s a trip neither of them will ever forget.

“Everyone here’s been super nice, and we’ve loved it,” Hixon said.

“It’s a great town, we’ve loved everything about it,” Peel added.

“We weren’t completely expecting it, but this is a beautiful town. We’ve enjoyed it,” Hixon noted.