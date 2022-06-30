Categories
Dame Darcey Bussell, 53, wows in bold Wimbledon outfit with floral statement trousers


Dame Darcey Bussell, 53, looked fabulously chic today as she attended day four of Wimbledon 2022.

The former ballerina and Strictly judge made an elegant appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in a daring ensemble.

She donned a pair of patterned trousers featuring floral prints in lime, orange and lilac, which she accessorised with a lilac crossbody bag and some oversized sunglasses.

Dame Darcey contrasted the statement trousers with a nude blazer and camel wedges.



