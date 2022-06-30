Drivers urged to switch to electric cars as fuel prices continue to rise – ‘Much cheaper!’

“If you’ve taken all these costs, the zero maintenance, zero fuel, the zero road tax, the very limited appreciation, and the fact that you’ll pass MOTs better, those total costs are now less than the combustion car.“

According to the latest Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy data, average UK electricity prices per kWh were 18.9p for 2021.

With this in mind, it would mean the cost of charging a 60kWh electric car for 200 miles of range would be between £11 and £12.

EDF Energy said: “Electricity costs much less than petrol or diesel and electric cars require less maintenance than an internal combustion engine (ICE).”