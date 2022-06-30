Categories
Entering the Metaverse, Benesch Sees the ‘Next Iteration of the Commercial Internet’ | The American Lawyer

Another Am Law 200 firm has entered the metaverse, with Benesch signing a virtual land lease in new virtual legal district LawCity.com. Benesch leadership said joining the space as an early entrant is a competitive advantage for the firm, seeing a promising future of the metaverse.

The 300-attorney Benesch, No. 155 in the Am Law 200, will be an anchor tenant for LawCity.com’s Unitas Tower, located at 37, -58, Decentraland, according to a Thursday announcement from LawCity.com parent company Meta Productions.

