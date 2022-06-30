Exhibition rises from the earth to explore whakapapa and whenua

The Suter Art Gallery director Julie Catchpole with Stevei Houkāmau’s uku (clay) works in the exhibition Ira Tangata Ira Atua. In the foreground are ‘whakapapa chains’ crafted by Houkāmau that connect people to their past and future.

Stevei Houkāmau loves to tell people she gets to tattoo Papatūānuku – mother earth – every day.

“The first form of tā moko are the cracks in the earth,” the Wellington artist says.

Houkāmau’s solo exhibition Ira Tangata Ira Atua is being staged at The Suter Art Gallery in Nelson until October 2 and is a collection of uku (clay) works which explore whakapapa (genealogy) through the revival and reinterpretation of traditions of her tīpuna (ancestors).

The exhibition reveals the connections between people, uku and Papatūānuku.

Houkāmau (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau-a-Apanui) was a top-level softball player who represented New Zealand and played in the United States for two years until she returned to New Zealand following the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Taking a change in direction, she enrolled in the Māori visual art and design college Toihoukura. Having a fascination with tā moko (Māori tattoo) and tatau (Pacific Island tattoo), she had intended to further study tā moko until she developed a love for uku from her mentor Wi Taepa, Baye Riddell and the late Manos Nathan of the Māori clayworkers collective Ngā Kaihanga Uku.

“I went from being a tā moko artist to not being able to put clay down.”

Houkāmau has been a full-time artist now for nearly two years and uses clay as her medium but does not describe herself as a potter or ceramic artist. Instead, she is an uku artist or “moko Papatūānuku”.

SUPPLIED/Nelson Mail Wellington artist Stevei Houkāmau’s uku (clay) works are being exhibited at The Suter Art Gallery in Nelson.

She has found clay “grounds me as a person”, while her love of tā moko and tatau is incorporated in her works, which are very detailed with their distinctive carved surfaces.

Houkāmau says her exhibition gives a view into her as a person, her whakapapa, and the importance of the whenua (land) of her family from Wharekahika/Hicks Bay on the East Cape, as well as exploring whakapapa in general and the importance of the land and water.

She has drawn inspiration from a variety of sources – crafting vessels or reviving or re-imagining items such as pōtaka tā (spinning tops), jewellery and tattooing tools as she explored whakapapa through different aspects such as pastimes, art making and adornment.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Stevei Houkāmau’s pōtaka tā (spinning tops), crafted out of uku (clay). The exhibition also features two pōtaka, made from pumice and wood, which are on loan from The Nelson Provincial Museum.

The exhibition, she says, looks at not only who we are, but who we were and who we will be.

Featured prominently in the exhibition entrance are “whakapapa chains” that connect people to their past and future, and Houkāmau hoped they would prompt people to reflect on their own whakapapa.

While the main medium is clay, Houkāmau also uses other materials from Papatūānuku such as harakeke, pounamu and feathers.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Suter director Julie Catchpole at Stevei Houkamau’s exhibition Ira Tangata Ira Atua, which also features a projection and soundscape work made in collaboration with Jamie Berry.

She does not use glazes, preferring how light and shade is captured by grooves in the works.

Suter director Julie Catchpole said she was thrilled the Suter was able to stage the exhibition.

“People are just awestruck with the work, especially as they start to process just how much work there is in all of these.”