Freeview shutdown: What channels is Freeview losing today? How to retune box or TV?

Freeview is changing this week, with popular channels leaving the free TV service and new ones joining it. Earlier this month Freeview announced that its selection of channels would be changing on both Wednesday June 29 and Thursday June 30 with viewers having to retune their TV or box on both days to access the new channels and keep their TV guide up-to-date. If you’re wondering what channels are leaving and coming to Freeview, and how to retune your gadgets to access the revised TV guide then this is what you need to know…

FREEVIEW SHUTDOWN – WHAT CHANNELS ARE LEAVING AND COMING TO FREEVIEW? WHEN IS THIS HAPPENING?

The 4 Music channel has just been rebranded to E4 Extra while on Thursday June 30 the Horror channel will become Legend.

Both the new E4 Extra and Legend channels can be accessed via channel numbers 31 and 41 respectively.

Other Freeview channels, however, are being closed entirely or will only be available in certain areas.

This is due to massive changes to the Freeview broadcast signal, which is called COM7.

Ofcom has decided to switch this signal off to help way make for the latest 5G smartphone technology.

As a result, Freeview channels that use this signal are having to make changes to the way they are broadcast, with some having to shut down their services entirely.

Channels being closed include BBC News HD, QVC HD and More4+1.

You will have to retune your Freeview box or TV on both June 29 and June 30 so your set and TV guide is fully up-to-date.