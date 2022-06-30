Halifax tells customers to close accounts if they don’t like staff pronoun badges





In a Twitter post titled “pronouns matter”, the bank announced this week that it is bringing in the optional change. Female members of Halifax staff were shown in the post with “she/ her/hers” in brackets on their name badges.

One Twitter user said they initially thought it was “a joke photo on a parody account”. Another chipped in: “How do I close my Halifax account?”

The bank later replied: “We strive for inclusion, equality and quite simply, in doing what’s right. If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.” The bank said customers could call it or put a request in writing to close accounts.

“We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity.We care about our customers and colleagues’ individual preferences. For us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.”