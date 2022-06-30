‘Legendary’ Star Leiomy Enters the Metaverse With Dream House

It’s no secret that our society can be quite hostile to the LGBTQ+ community as the slew of legislation in America has made it quite clear that queer people are second-class citizens. Iconic ballroom dancer Leiomy Maldonado of HBO Max‘s Legendary can attest to the power of the metaverse as an inclusive safe space for marginalized communities.

As the digital realm continues to merge with the physical one, more of us are finding freedom and solace in the online sphere as it allows for more experimentation. Having experienced ostracization and ignorance in her youth, Maldonado believes that the metaverse can be a welcoming place for all as it presents the opportunity to truly create your own identity.

The fierce dancer has partnered with Dream House, a first-of-its-kind program provided by the Metaverse Culture Series, a series of experiences hosted by Horizon Workrooms Meta. Driven by the desire to integrate diverse perspectives and culture into the emerging digital world, Maldonado is among the LGTBQ+ leaders who are working to empower others within immersive environments.

Dream House is now open to the public in Horizon Worlds, which can be accessed through a Quest 2 headset. Continue reading for Hypebae’s interview with Leoimy on the power of the metaverse, inclusivity and more.

We would love to hear your thoughts on the metaverse having the potential for being a more inclusive space for marginalized communities, especially during a time when legislation is making the physical world more inhospitable for LGTBQ+ people.

I believe that the metaverse will give people more of a chance to create their own space and different worlds. Even with avatars, you can imagine yourself however you’d like to be. I feel like a lot of times when it comes to being in social spaces, many are not comfortable existing as their true selves as well as meeting new people. I feel like the metaverse can be more of a safe space for people where they will feel more open to trying new things, experimenting and just having fun being a part of the digital realm.

How did you find dance and how have you used the art form to affirm your identity, as well as take up space as a transgender woman?

I found voguing at a very young age and it helped me learn my strengths. It’s a competitive world and you have to have thick skin. Through dancing, I was able to get in touch with my own sense of womanhood and femininity. As a trans woman, I often found myself fighting with my body, but throughout the years I realized that being a strong woman, physically, mentally and spiritually is beautiful and is something to celebrate. That’s how I stand here today.

Why is the history of ball important to the LGBTQ+ community, especially for queer people of color?

I think a lot of people forget the history behind ball. It started off as drag pageants and a lot of the women of color were being cheated and went out on their own. Ballroom started as a celebration of our own community. Nowadays, brands don’t include people of color for Pride. They create spaces and give jobs to white people, but if it wasn’t for the contributions of queer people of color, there would be no Pride. It’s incredibly important to reclaim certain spaces and remember that history, especially when Black trans people are dying in the numbers.

What are your thoughts on the latest pieces of legislation affecting trans athletes and the LBTQ+ community as a whole?

With an overwhelmingly negative news cycle, you’re constantly having to dig up and relive trauma. Given the platform I have, I think it’s important to use joy as an act of resistance and celebrate the moments you can’t. We’ve been able to fight off a lot of the things that were created against us and with ballroom, we have been able to overcome so much. We are absolutely fighting for trans kids. They deserve to have spaces that celebrate them for everything that they want to be. If they want to be athletes, let them be athletes. We shouldn’t be put in a box and we shouldn’t be told no, just because of how we identify. It may take a long time but as long as we’re doing the work, things will change. The movement needs to happen with our own people.

What advice would you give to younger people who may be in communities or situations where they’re not really allowed to express themselves?

It’s tough because I want to be able to remove those people from those spaces. I think the best thing to do when you’re in a stifling situation is to find people who will be there for them and will celebrate them. Unfortunately, these things are happening, but there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel and there’s always someone there that will see you for you.

Did you have any mentors or community figures that really helped you feel more sure of yourself growing up?

My gay mother Tahiri was a huge mentor of mine along my journey in helping me embrace who I am and guiding me through things I wasn’t understanding of. I feel like a lot of people deserve to have someone help them navigate life. For many LGBTQ+ folks, family may not always be the best to go to. It hurts to know that your own family may not understand you but having someone in the world who does can really help you grow more confident in your identity and accept you.

Can you discuss the importance of having a chosen family?

Having a chosen family was extremely important for me because while I felt like my family was respectful of my transition, they didn’t understand it, which affected me negatively. I personally didn’t want to deal with ignorance. I left home and being a part of a chosen family, I was able to learn so much more about myself. As a woman of color and being Latina, I went through so much in life and my chosen family kept me grounded. They kept me hopeful and in a place where I felt seen and I felt like I belonged. Because of them, I was able to soar and become the person that I am today.