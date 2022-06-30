‘Little-known’ pension tax rules could see you save on ‘punitive’ 25% tax charge

Many pension savers will have put aside money for years in order to reap the rewards of their diligent saving later down the line. As such, a devastating outcome is additional tax payments, which individuals will be keen to avoid.

Even if a person has retired, they are not out of the woods when it comes to potential tax implications for their pension.

This is particularly the case when it relates to a specific tax rule.

At the age of 75, Britons can expect to be confronted with a key test.

It is at this age that pensioners reach the cut off point for the Lifetime Allowance.

READ MORE: TV licence fee plans could see property-rich pensioners ‘pay more’