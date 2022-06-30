Mary J. Blige to stream concert on Apple Music Live in July

Apple Music Live continues its concert streaming following its Harry Styles and Lil Durk performances. Mary J. Blige is next; however, her stream on Apple Music will not be live.

Dubbed the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Blige is performing live in New York’s United Palace on July 13. Fans of the artist who are 16 years or older and are located in New York can register online for a free ticket. Tickets to the Mary J. Blige show will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis. Those who apply successfully will receive two tickets; one for themselves and also one for a guest.

For one night only, Mary J. Blige is live in New York for an appreciation of her life in song. Come experience Mary with a night of music and storytelling at a live taping on July 13, then watch the show exclusively on Apple Music on July 27.

How to watch Mary J. Blige concert stream

For those who cannot attend, the performance will be streamed on Apple Music on July 27.

You can watch Mary J. Blige’s concert in the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Android device. However, a paid subscription is required in order to watch. There are four subscription plans available starting at $4.99/month.

The service can also be bundled with an Apple One subscription. With that option, you’ll have access to over 90 million songs, ad-free.

Full details about the event and ticket registration are on axs.com.

