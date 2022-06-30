Minions: Where to watch all the movies of the Despicable Me franchise

Despicable Me was released in 2010 and since then it has become a favorite movie for family and kids to watch. Now, 12 years later comes a new sequel, this time following the story of the Minions and how one of the most beloved villains, Gru, was created.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is the fifth and final film to be made in the franchise. At the same time, Despicable Me 4, whose story and release date are not yet confirmed, has also been confirmed. So far it is only known that it will arrive in 2024.

The new Minions movie is expected to bring the franchise closer to $75 million in grosses. The three films and the first spin-off have already grossed $3.7 billion worldwide, so it is expected to add up to a lot of money with the release.

Where and how to watch the Despicable Me and Minions movies in order

1. Minions (2015)

Accordinto to the film synopsis, evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a continual series of unsuccessful masters, from T. Rex to Napoleon. Without a master to grovel for, the Minions fall into a deep depression. But one minion, Kevin, has a plan; accompanied by his pals Stuart and Bob, Kevin sets forth to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow. Their search leads them to Scarlet Overkill, the world’s first-ever super-villainess.

It’s available on Peacock for free and alsoon Peacock Premium. If you want to unlock all the content the platform has to offer, you can upgrade your account to Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

2. Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader, the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

The film will hit theaters this Friday on July 1st and it will be available on Peacock within the first four months of the theatrical release.

3. Despicable Me (2010)

Supervillain Gru, a man who delights in all things wicked, hatches a plan to steal the moon. Surrounded by an army of little yellow minions and his impenetrable arsenal of weapons and war machines, Gru prepares to vanquish all who stand in his way. However, nothing in his calculations and groundwork has prepared him for his greatest challenge: three adorable orphan girls who want to make him their dad.

Available on Peacock.

4. Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Now that Gru has forsaken a life of crime to raise Margo, Agnes and Edith, he’s trying to figure out how to provide for his new family. As he struggles with his responsibilities as a father, the Anti-Villain League, an organization dedicated to fighting evil, comes calling. The AVL sends Gru on a mission to capture the perpetrator of a spectacular heist, for who would be better than the world’s greatest ex-villain to capture the individual who seeks to usurp his power.

Available on Peacock.

5. Despicable Me 3 (2017)

The mischievous Minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him. Instead, Gru decides to remain retired and travel to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The reunited siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down the elusive Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who seeks revenge against the world.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.