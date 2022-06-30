Moorhead library offers free access to ancestry research tool

MOORHEAD — The Lake Agassiz Regional Library is now a FamilySearch Affiliate Library, meaning patrons will now have more access to genealogy resources.

FamilySearch is a popular web service that has more than 6 billion searchable names and 2 billion images of historical genealogical records, all of which can be accessed with assistance from library staff.

FamilySearch adds over 300 million free genealogical records and images online yearly from all over the world and manages the famous

Family History Library

in Salt Lake City.

It has amassed billions of birth, marriage, death, census, land and court records from more than 130 countries to help individuals discover and make family connections.

To access FamilySearch, Lake Agassiz Regional Library cardholders can visit

larl.org/research/genealogy

. A free account may be required to access parts of the site and as a FamilySearch affiliate library, additional records are available within LARL locations.

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information about the library is available at

www.larl.org

.