‘Most terrifying thing of my life’ | Indy couple allegedly robbed by family member

A doorbell camera captured the terrifying scene as Taquinda Duffy’s stepson and other men robbed their home with guns.

INDIANAPOLIS — Taquinda Duffy calls it one of the most terrifying moments of her life.

“The guy with the AR, he was right here,” she said, pointing to the sidewalk in front of her house. “The next thing I know, I hear this thump through my door and I’m like, ‘Who is that?’”

Last Saturday at 8:45 a.m., Duffy said she woke up to commotion outside her Indianapolis home near 30th and Dearborn streets.

In the video, you can see a group of four men run up to her husband with handguns, a rifle and bulletproof vests.

That’s when he yelled, “Don’t shoot, don’t shoot!” Turns out one of the alleged robbers was his son.

“That’s your father. Who does that?” Duffy said.

Just seconds later, the son tried breaking the Ring doorbell camera with his gun, but after multiple attempts, it never turned off.

That’s when the video shows him kicking the door open. At the time, Duffy said she didn’t know what to do.

“I sat there on that bed, and I just prayed. I looked down and I prayed. As soon as I looked up, ‘Boom!’ a shot went off. I am like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was ringing in my ear, and I am like, ‘Man, he just shot at me,’” Duffy said.

She said the men stole thousands of dollars from her and believes it was over a family dispute.

“I am glad that money was there for him, though, because if it had not been, there’s no telling what he would’ve did to me,” she said.

(WARNING: The video below may be considered graphic by some viewers. Courtesy: Ring/Taquinda Duffy)

The terrifying incident has left Duffy and her husband shaken up, saying they are constantly worried it could happen again.

“I keep thinking, I practically helped raise him and for you to do that, for you to do that… why?” Duffy said.

She said it’s something she’ll forgive, but never forget.

“It’s sad you can’t trust family with everything going on today,” Duffy said.