Multi-Cloud Storage And Data Management Options

This piece explores cloud and multi-cloud object storage and data management options recently announced by MinIO (with Snowflake), Commvault and Retrospect (part of StorCentric). Let’s see what these companies are offering for their customers.

MinIO provides its MinIO multi-cloud Kubernetes-native, S3 compliant, object storage suite. The company says that it provides a consistent persistence layer across all clouds and is used for applications such as active/active multi-site replication. In my conversation with them they stressed that in the cloud, object storage is becoming primary storage. According to the company, “MinIO [is] a leading object store for machine learning frameworks, analytics applications, databases, web applications and other performance-oriented workloads. MinIO’s architecture is renowned for its simplicity and scales from terabytes to exabytes easily.”

MinIO announced that it has partnered with Snowflake to deliver multi-cloud accessibility. Snowflake is a cloud computing-based data warehousing company based in Bozeman, Montana. Snowflake offers a cloud-based data storage and analytics service. The partnership makes data stored on MinIO available to Snowflake customers regardless of where that data resides. Joint customers of MinIO and Snowflake will be able to query and analyze multiple data sources residing on MinIO with the Snowflake Data Cloud, without the cost and time loss from moving data. It also enables joint customers to take advantage of multi-tenant data or complete analysis on data that cannot be moved for compliance or other business reasons.

Commvault, long time data protection and management provider, announced with Oracle that it will deliver its Metallic Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) for hybrid cloud adoption. This is part of Commvault’s multi-cloud strategy for data protection on-premises and in a multi-cloud environment. Commvault brought out its Metallic software as a service (SaaS) product in 2019 as a backup and recovery service. The company has been expanding Metallic to provide additional data management services. Commvault says that Metallic has exceeded $50M in annual rate of return (ARR) in six quarters of commercial availability.

In my conversation with Commvault they spoke quite a bit about how Metallic can help with traditional backup and recovery both on-premises and in the cloud as well as ransomware and other malware protection, including immutable copy airgap data copies. Metallic’s data protection can now span Oracle Cloud VMware virtual machines, Oracle Databases, Oracle bare metal servers, Oracle Containers for Kubernetes and Oracle Linux. As part of the partnership agreement, joint customers get access to Metallic’s SaaS solution for securing and managing their data, both on-premises and as they migrate to the Oracle Cloud. In addition to the offering with Oracle, Metallic also delivers Backup-as-a-Service and Data-Management-as-a-Service solutions for Microsoft Azure and AWS.

Retrospect, part of StorCentric, announced Retrospect Cloud Storage, Retrospect Backup 19 and Retrospect Virtual 2022. According to the company, “With Retrospect Cloud Storage integrated into Retrospect, businesses have a complete ransomware protection and detection solution that encompasses on-premise and cloud protection. Retrospect Cloud Storage is a low-cost, high-availability (HA) cloud storage service, with 13 data centers located around the world.” The company says that thy offer support for immutable backups and anomaly protection to protect data from malware. On-premise data protection is available for NAS devices, including the Nexsan EZ-NAS unit with Retrospect and in tape libraries, including LTO-9 tape libraries. Important features of Retrospect 19 are shown below.

Retrospect Cloud Storage is built on Wasabi Technologies Hot Cloud (object) Storage. The company says that, “With Retrospect’s AES-256 at-rest encryption, sensitive data can be backed up to Retrospect Cloud Storage but guaranteed to remain private from the underlying infrastructure provider, including Retrospect, Inc. and Wasabi Technologies. Using Retrospect Cloud Storage and the multi-homed backups with the 3-2-1 backup rule, businesses are fully protected and encrypted from ransomware attacks with on-premise and cloud backups.”

