National Insurance threshold warning as the rise could impact your state pension

Starting from July 6, the threshold will increase by £2,690. Mr Sunak confirmed that the primary threshold for the main rate of National Insurance will jump from £9,880 to £12,570. According to the Government, this tax change will benefit around 30 million people, resulting in an overall tax saving of around £330 a year.

This change will mean that employees across the UK will keep more of what they earn before they have to start paying the tax.

These changes to National Insurance have been introduced following the controversy surrounding the Government’s decision to hike National Insurance payments by 1.25 percentage points earlier this year.

Announcing the threshold increase, the Chancellor hailed it as the single biggest tax cut for a decade and said “around 70 percent of all workers will have their taxes cut by more than the amount they’ll pay through the new levy”.

The change will see the lowest earners not have to pay anything at all however Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, warns that care must be taken that workers earning less than £12,570 per year.

