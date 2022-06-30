Nearly half of young Brits have seen pornography while underage, study reveals

Despite the legal age to view explicit sexual content being 18, only seven percent of those aged 18 to 29 were older than this when they watched porn for the first time. And one in eight young men were first exposed to the abusive material before they were 12, found a new YouGov survey of 4,043 people.

The survey highlights the impact of the internet on the accessibility of pornography for different age groups.

Four in 10 Britons in their 30s (41 percent) first saw pornography while underage, falling to a third of Britons in their 40s (32 percent), a quarter of Britons in their 50s (24 percent) and just 10 percent of those aged 60 and over.

The Government’s latest attempt to regulate access – the Online Safety Bill – will legally require websites that publish pornography to check that viewers are over 18.

But a coalition of charities, organisations and experts has responded with frustration to the Government’s Online Safety Bill claiming it will not protect children from exposure to online pornography.

The Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation (CEASE) wants strict age verification to prevent children from accessing increasingly extreme online pornography which normalises coercion and violence against women.

However the Online Safety Bill proposes that watchdog Ofcom takes each and every website to court that fails to comply before being able to block access.