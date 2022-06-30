New movies to stream this week: ‘Accepted’ and more

Written by Lena Waithe (“Queen & Slim”) and directed by Andrew Dosunmu (“Mother of George”), “Beauty” tells the story of a gifted young singer (Gracie Marie Bradley) who struggles to hold onto her sense of identity and the woman she loves after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract. R. Available on Netflix. Contains strong language and drug use. 95 minutes.
“Code Name Banshee” is a thriller starring Antonio Banderas as a former government assassin who comes out of retirement (and out of hiding) when his protegee, known as Banshee (Jaime King), informs him that a bounty has been placed on his head. Unrated. Available on demand. 93 minutes.
Produced by Chris Pine (who also has a small part as an OB/GYN), “Doula” is a comedy about an expectant couple (Troian Bellisario of “Pretty Little Liars” and Arron Shiver) whose midwife suddenly dies, leading them to hire her quirky adult son (Will Greenberg), who works as a doula, or pregnancy and delivery guide. R. Available on demand. Contains sexual scenes, drug use, strong language throughout and brief nudity. 105 minutes.
Grammy-nominated rapper and songwriter Freddie Gibbs makes his feature film debut in “Down With the King,” playing a rapper whose manager (David Krumholtz) sends him to a rural house in the Berkshires to work on his next album. Once there, he finds himself suddenly unable to make music, and far more interested in helping with the daily chores of his farmer neighbor (real-life farmer Bob Tarasuk). “There’s an improvised feel, much of it due to the fact that neither Gibbs nor Tarasuk are seasoned actors,” according to the Austin Chronicle. “Instead, they freely inhabit their characters.” R. Available on demand. Contains pervasive coarse language, drug use and some sexual material. 100 minutes.
In the cyberthriller “Hot Seat,” Mel Gibson plays a bomb-squad expert called to help when an IT worker named Friar (Kevin Dillon) finds a hair-trigger explosive device strapped to his desk chair and an unseen hacker demands that Friar use his skills to steal digital funds online. Shannen Doherty and Sam Asghari also star. R. Available on demand. Contains coarse language throughout and some violence. 104 minutes.
