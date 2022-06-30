Not in My Back Yard: What Society Needs, but No-One Wants to Live Next To

The Green Shift is an adopted policy, and it is a term permeating everything we build, establish, and operate. The climate crisis is a fact, and that means transitioning into green production for power, minerals and metals, and industry.

Green energy is produced through wind power, hydropower, solar power, geothermic energy, bioenergy, and ocean energy. It also means local materials and a certain degree of self-sufficiency in order to be less dependent on imports.

A measure whose importance has been underlined by the Ukraine war.

Not in my back yard

Herein lies the paradox; we welcome the Green Shift, yet we are unwilling to use mining to extract minerals and metals, and the windmill parks should preferably be located in places where we cannot see them.

The term even has a name; NIMBY – Not in My Back Yard.

Even though we have materials for which both we and the world are in dire need, we nevertheless chose to import from China or the Congo, and risk supporting child labor while we are at it.

Why is that so?

Survey

Elisabeth Gammelsæter is a Senior Advisor with Sweco and former Secretary-General of the business NGO Norsk bergindustry [Norwegian mountain industry]. She has written the book “Not in my back yard”, a book that highlights why NIMBY cases challenge the Norwegian democracy.

The book runs through examples of cases that are typically “unpopular, yet necessary”. Examples include the Mardøla and Alta cases in the 1970s, mining in indigenous people’s areas, as well as sea deposits. Gammelsæter writes about the so-called “monster masts” in Hardanger on the Norwegian west coast, windmills, and city development cases often having to do with densification.

So, what does the NIMBY issue look like when applied in Norway?

“It is about our wanting mobile phones, but not mines. We want power, but not to live next to windmills. We want the end product, but we do not want it produced where we live. The book is an attempt to systematically map Norwegian experiences, from Alta and Mardøla in the 1970s and up until the current debate around the use of windmills and sea deposits”, Gammelsæter says to High North News.

The problem is that wind resources are located where it blows, and minerals are where they are.

“So, who should carry the disadvantage of living close to them”, Gammelsæter asks rhetorically.