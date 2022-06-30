Premium Bonds £1m jackpot cut by £100,000 in a year – how inflation destroys your wealth

National Savings & Investments (NS&I), which runs Premium Bonds on behalf of the government, hasn’t increased the prize since it was introduced in 1991. If it had risen with inflation since then, lucky winners would pocket £1,857,325 today.

Premium Bonds remain the UK’s most popular investment, and got an added boost when NS&I increased the prize fund rate from one percent to 1.4 percent from this month’s draw.

It has increased the number of prizes by 1.4 million. The odds of each £1 Premium Bond number winning a prize was also cut, from 34,500-to-1 to 24,500-to-1.

In addition to the £1million jackpots, NS&I offers 10 prizes of £100,000, 19 prizes of £50,000 and 40 prizes of £25,000.

It also offers smaller prizes ranging from £10,000 to JUST £25.

Picking up a prize is always a thrill, even the smaller ones, but as inflation rockets this year, winning is worth less and less.

Savers need to work flat out to help protect the real value of their money. Premium Bonds will struggle to do that.

Yet more than 21 million of us continue to hold them.