Categories
US

Teens jump off bridge to save 15-year-old from drowning in Barnstable


CENTERVILLE – An afternoon of fun and fishing for young friends from New York Wednesday quickly turned tense when they watched a stranger jump off a bridge into the Centerville River near Craigville Beach.

“He was bobbing up and down in the water and then he went under, and I couldn’t see him,” Will Anagnos said. “I didn’t really know what to do. I just pulled him out from under the water and then I brought him back to shore.”

Firefighters credit Will and his friends for saving the 15-year-old’s life. Will’s mother credits years of swim lessons, water safety, and his experience as an Eagle Scout.

“He’s had some training in swimming and things and what to do when there’s an emergency,” Will’s mother Gidget Anagnos said. “You don’t really think about it, you just do it.”

The victim was unconscious as the boys pulled him out. Emergency responders arrived moments later.

“I feel good, we saved someone’s life,” said Kyle Richardson. “But it was kind of scary in the moment. Really nerve-wracking.”

“My kids are humble, and they do the right thing when needed,” Gidget said. “He pulled it off today. I’m overwhelmed.”

A fire official said the 15-year-old was rushed as a priority patient to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. 



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.