Tencent Cloud and Millennium Technology Services Roll Out i-Care to Connect Patients, Families and Caregivers, Delivering Seamless Comfort Care Anytime, Anywhere

The Tencent Cloud-backed solution aims to help improve patients’ experience and quality of life

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Customers’ habits and expectations have evolved dramatically over the last few years across various industries including the medical and healthcare field, driven by the further emergence of digital technologies and cloud computing. With a vision to address patients’ and their families’ demand for seamless, interactive and insightful medical-related features, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its collaboration with Millennium Technology Services (MTS)’s subsidiary Invincible Technology to introduce i-Care – a digital solution that aims to improve patients’ experience and quality of life as well as draw patients, families and caregivers closer than ever through Tencent Cloud’s industry-leading technologies.

A conference to launch i-Care was held on June 30 in Singapore with the theme “Accelerating Customer Experience Transformation through Intelligent Clouds”.

The adoption of Tencent Cloud’s intelligent cloud services further equips i-Care with tools to provide more patient comfort and improve healthcare outcomes. Enhancing its featured offerings and expanding its product capacity, i-Care facilitates remote consultation and features integrated functions powered by a suite of Tencent Cloud technologies such as:

Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC) and Instant Messaging (IM) – ensure ultra-low latency and high stability in video conferencing and instant messaging.

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Tencent Machine Translation (TMT) – provide the speech-to-text service that enables automatic generation of onscreen subtitles for hearing-impaired patients, as well as real-time Chinese-English translation that helps break language-barrier between patients and caregivers.

Text to Speech (TTS) – enables voice prompt reminder useful for patients and elderly with a visual impairment, allowing them to listen to messages and reminders from doctors and caregivers.

Cloud Identity and Access Management (CIAM) – provides secure and precise product management and access to enable users’ quick and simple onboarding and registration.

Tencent Elasticsearch (ELK) stack – strives for predictive analysis of patients’ health risks to provide insightful data that help improve healthcare outcomes.

Story continues

Furthermore, Tencent Cloud is working with i-Care to perform testing on medical monitoring using machine learning and computer vision to capture vital signs reading as opposed to traditional integration with vital sign data sources. For more information, please visit https://i-care-hc.com/product.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “As the world embraces digitalization, demand for cloud computing technologies from all industries and fields has surged. In the medical and healthcare fields, advances in cloud technology have helped more and more patients, as well as their families and caregivers, in their health journeys. As one of the world’s leading cloud providers, the launch of i-Care and our collaboration with Millennium Technology Services not only help in our contribution towards a digital world, but also allow us to assist in the further development of cloud in improving more people’s lives.”

Kenneth Siow, General Manager, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Tencent Cloud International, said, “The launch of i-Care, powered by Tencent Cloud’s suite of solutions, is a significant addition to the company’s portfolio of collaborations and partnerships in various fields. We look forward to working with more healthcare and medical companies and organizations like Millennium Technology Services to look for more ways to adapt to ever-evolving trends in digitalization and cloud technologies.”

Rick Yiu, CEO of Invincible Technology, said, “We are pleased to leverage Tencent Cloud’s high-performance and highly reliable technologies, which help us achieve our goals of addressing the needs and concerns of patients, families and caregivers more efficiently and effectively. We hope that the launch of i-Care is only the beginning of more collaborations, as we continue to work with Tencent Cloud to create and develop more innovative solutions.”

A conference to launch i-Care was held on June 30 in Singapore with the theme “Accelerating Customer Experience Transformation through Intelligent Clouds”, where participants gained additional insight from the keynote speech by Kenneth Siow, who discussed customer engagement amid the rise of audio/video consumption and real-time communication. In addition, a panel discussion about customer experience in the digital-first, hyperconnected world served as an interactive session that provided guests the opportunity to acquire deeper knowledge in cloud migration in the post-COVID era.

Ms. Tin Pei Ling, Member of Parliament for MacPherson SMC and Chief Executive Officer, Business China, represented Millennium Technology Services (MTS) and Invincible Technology to donate 30 i-Care devices to the Ang Mo Kio – Thye Hua Kwan Hospital. Representatives from Tencent Cloud and MTS were on stage to witness the donation. From left to right: Andy Tan (Millennium Technology Services – Founder and Chief Executive Officer), Tin Pei Ling, (Member of Parliament for MacPherson SMC, Chief Executive Officer, Business China), Professor Alex Siow (Cloud Security Alliance – President; Ang Mo Kio – Thye Hua Kwan Hospital, Director), Kenneth Siow (Tencent Cloud – General Manager of Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia and Regional Director of SEA

Relooking at customer experience in a digital first and hyperconnected world. From left to right: Rick Yiu (Invincible Technology – Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer), Meng Teck (Unicorn Cloud Services – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer), Professor Alex Siow (Cloud Security Alliance – President; Ang Mo Kio – Thye Hua Kwan Hospital, Director), Andy Tan (Millennium Technology Services – Founder and Chief Executive Officer) , Kenneth Siow (Tencent Cloud – General Manager of Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia and Regional Director of SEA), Dr. Chong Poh Heng (HCA Hospice Limited – Medical Director), Manish Shah (Verint Systems – Vice President)

SOURCE Tencent Cloud