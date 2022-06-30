Texas Tech Began Search for New Tennis Coach After Legend Resign

Texas Tech’s Kirby Hocutt announced on Thursday, June 30th, that one of the winningest coaches on campus would be stepping down. The University has accepted the resignation of head women’s tennis coach Todd Petty who cited personal reasons for the move.

“We’d like to thank Coach Petty for his 14 years of service to our women’s tennis program,” Kirby Hocutt told texastech.com, “We wish him and his family well in all their future endeavors.”

Petty came to Texas Tech in 2008 as an assistant coach and will leave the University as the winningest coach in program history. His 229-106 record during his 13 seasons as a head coach is unmatched at Texas Tech. He led the Lady Raiders to three Big 12 titles, as well as multiple appearances in both the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

His team had been to the NCAA tournament nine straight times after their trip in 2022.

“I want to thank my players, staff, and Texas Tech Athletics for the past 14 years,” said Petty, on texastech.com “It’s been a wonderful journey. I look forward to the future and what it holds but will always support the Red Raiders.”

Texas Tech said it will begin a national search.

Texas Tech could look at perennial powers like Vanderbilt, Stanford, Florida, or Pepperdine for its next leader, or they could look for someone with regional ties.

Whoever is chosen by Texas Tech, they’ll have enormous shoes to fill replacing the legendary Todd Petty. Hopefully, he enjoys his retirement.

