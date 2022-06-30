The Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $312 at Amazon

Amazon has brought back a great price on the Apple Watch Series 7. The 41mm blue model is on sale for $312 right now, or $87 off its normal price. That’s close to the all-time-low price we’ve seen on the Series 7, but the best prices vary depending on your choice of color. If blue isn’t your style, the midnight, starlight and green models are on sale for $329 each at the moment, too.

Buy Series 7 (41mm, blue) at Amazon – $312

The Series 7 wasn’t a huge departure from the Series 6 that came before it, but Apple did make a few key updates. First and foremost, the Series 7 has more screen space, making it easier to see text and graphics. It’s also the first Apple Watch that’s IP6X dust resistant, so it’s a bit more durable than previous models. Finally, it supports faster charging that can power up the wearable from 0 to 100 in less than an hour.

Otherwise, the Series 7 shares most of the same features with the previous edition. It has an always-on display, built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, ECG tool and blood oxygen measurement capabilities, along with things like fall detection, Emergency SOS and more. Our biggest gripe with it is that its sleep tracking abilities are a bit lackluster. It mostly tracks how long you slept the night before as well as respiration rate, but you’ll get much more information from competing devices from the likes of Fitbit, Garmin and others. Nevertheless, we still consider the Apple Watch Series 7 to be the best smartwatch available right now.

