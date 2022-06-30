‘They shot at children and the elderly!’ minister demands West stop Putin’s deadly war





Mr Ferrari said: “The leaders of the West are getting on well do you think they have to because Putin is starting to bomb Kyiv again, is the war going the wrong way?” Ms Allin-Khan told LBC Radio: “I am so upset by what’s happening and I think it’s really important that the leaders are taking a united stance. “But I went to Ukraine at the start of the war, I went as part of a medical mission and even then it was very clear that what we were seeing play out was going to be actually happening. “And I trained 250 doctors in preparing for chemical weapons use, in doing mass casualty triage in very unexpected circumstances like shopping centres. “And it was very clear then from my medical colleagues that they expected that hospitals would be fair game, shopping centres would be fair game it’s very very heartbreaking to see that playing out now. “But I think more than ever we have to stand united and we have to stand with Ukraine.” JUST IN: Horror scenes as man lays severed head outside court – ‘He sat there a few metres away’

Mr Ferrari added: “And when you say you want to prepare for what we’re seeing now, just elaborate a little bit on that, the sort of bombing that Putin is sanctioning now is that what you’re talking about? and of course, the resumption of bombing in Kyiv, is that what you’re talking about?” Ms Allin-Khan said: “We had doctors joining our training session both in person and from all over the country on Zoom. “Saying look I’m a local GP or I’m a psychiatrist, and I know that I’m going to have to see bodies in the streets and work out what I do with very minimal resources. “So we took some resources to the front line, we made sure that people had the turner keys that they needed, things that they could use but also in providing the training for people that were fearing the very worst. “The sort of thing that we’re seeing now, and Nick the most heartbreaking thing was rescuing a family and taking them over the border to Poland who had been shot close range point blank by Russian tanks. “There were two cars with the family inside it, and they shot at children, children and the elderly who had signs on the car saying there is a family inside, there is nothing that Putin won’t do.” READ MORE:’Maybe a future deal with Putin!’ SNP savaged as Sturgeon energy plans ripped apart

NATO leaders are meeting this week to discuss what else they can do to offer support to Ukraine. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the Rusian attack on people in the city of Kremenchuk.

President Zelensky said: “Fortunately, as far as we know, at that time, many people managed to get out, they managed to get out, but there were still people inside… workers and some visitors.” He added: “A peaceful city, an ordinary shopping mall with women inside, children, ordinary civilians inside.” “Only totally insane terrorists, who should have no place on earth, can strike missiles at such an object. “And this is not an off-target missile strike, this is a calculated Russian strike, exactly at this shopping mall.” READ NEXT Meghan Markle speaks of miscarriage in latest interview ‘I know what it feels like’ Putin’s ‘brandishing of nuclear sword’ to backfire as ‘Russia will also be destroyed’ Macron in embarrassing slip-up as secret conversation with Biden caught on mic Dominic Raab winks at Angela Rayner after ‘wiping the floor with her’ in raucous PMQs Emily Thornberry sparks GMB ‘switch off’ as fans fume over one-sided interview: ‘Pathetic’