Treat Your Pets Like Royalty With Gucci’s New Pet Collection

Gucci has just dropped a new collection of goods for pets. Launched with a campaign with art direction and photography by Max Siedentopf, the collection offers accessories for both cats and dogs. The entire release is made with the high level of craftsmanship and quality materials one would expect from the Italian fashion house.

Details and branding like GG canvas, Web stripe material, the Interlocking G logo, metal hardware, and hand-painted motifs appear on items like leashes, food dishes, bag holders, ceramic bowls, and Apple Air Tag cases. This collection raises the bar with made-to-order miniature couches and apparel in the form of polos, T-shirts, knitwear, and coats for pets.

The 2022 Gucci Pet Collection also incorporates Gucci’s Demetra material and recycled cotton to further its direction for the sourcing of eco-friendly raw materials. Prices start from $220 for the Air Tags and go up to $9,700 USD for the custom beds. Those interested can view the full list of items over on Gucci.

In other pet news, Hugo Boss partners with Kanine to produce premium dog wear.