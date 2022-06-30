Tulare County Sheriff’s office identifies suspect in 1994 Angelica Ramirez kidnapping, murder

VISALIA, Calif. — After more than 28 years, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the killer of Angelica Ramirez, the 10-year-old girl who was taken from a Visalia swap meet on March 3, 1994.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said that with DNA technology and genealogy techniques, they were able to identify Romiro Villegas as man who took Angelica and later killed her. Villegas died in December 2014 in Mexico.

In June 2021, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office started partnering with the FBI to process the DNA and identify the genealogy.

In Feburary 2022, they received a match to distant family members of Romiro Villegas. Investigators were able to run down the family tree and find the suspect.

Sheriff Boudreaux said that he worked the case when he was a young law enforcement officer, and in the 28 years since Angelica went missing, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office never forgot the case.

