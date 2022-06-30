Ukraine news live: Putin denies attack on Ukrainian shopping centre; UK to give extra £1bn in military aid to Ukraine; ‘Dirty money’ laundered in London financing Russia’s war

‘Disgusting’: Putin hits back at G7 for mocking his bare-chested horseback riding photos

Vladimir Putin has hit back at G7 leaders who mocked his bare-chested horseback riding photographs.

As the leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit on Sunday, the British prime minister asked if they take off their jackets, adding: “Can we take our clothes off?”

“We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin,” Boris Johnson joked, saying leaders should “show them our pecs”.

“Bare-chested horseback riding,” suggested Canada’s Justin Trudeau as leaders laughed.

“Oh yes,” said European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen. “Horseback riding is the best.”

Addressing the comments, the Russian president said: “I don’t know how they wanted to undress, to the waist or below the waist, but I think that it would be a disgusting sight.

“In any case, if you remember [Russian poet Alexander] Pushkin, I can make a mistake in the words in the details, but I think he said that you may become a man of business and think of beauty of the nails.

“So I definitely agree with that.

“Everything in a person should be harmoniously developed, both soul and body.”