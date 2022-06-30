Warzone players insist devs need to revert Sniper changes in Season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific features over 170 weapons, and the most popular have been revealed, so we’re counting down Season 4’s top ten guns as of June 29, 2022.

As is standard for Warzone, the meta is constantly changing. The Warzone Pacific update brought in over 40 new weapons from Call of Duty: Vanguard. The Season 4 update brought the new Marco 5 SMG and UGM-8 LMG and included a ton of weapon buffs and nerfs, changing up the meta once again.

With this major meta change, thanks to WZRanked.com, we can see Warzone Pacific Season 4’s most popular weapons. So, we’re counting down the top ten guns that players are using in Season 4.

Most popular guns in Warzone

10. Kar98k (MW) – 2.20%

Modern Warfare’s Kar98k was consistently the most popular weapon in the game for months, but the Sniper Rifle nerfs in Season 3 killed its popularity.

This high mobility Marksman Rifle lost its ability to one-shot headshot at long-range, which has made it useless in many players’ eyes. However, when sticking to either Fortune’s Keep or Rebirth Island, you’ll find it much more reliable and perfectly suited to an aggressive playstyle.

9. M4A1 – 2.23%

The M4A1 is a fan-favorite Assault Rifle thanks to the early Verdansk nostalgia, modern aesthetics, and smooth animations.

Although far from the most powerful weapon in the game, it will still serve you pretty well in both Caldera and Fortune’s Keep. If you’re looking to use a Modern Warfare Assault Rifle, it’s hard to go wrong with the classic M4A1.

8. Kilo 141 – 2.70%

The Kilo 141 hasn’t been popular since Verdansk, but it’s made its way back into the top 10 most popular during Warzone Pacific Season 4.

Although extremely accurate, the Kilo 141 has always been let down by its significant damage drop-off. Players always love Modern Warfare weapons and Fortune’s Keep’s close-range fights could make the Kilo more viable.

7. HDR – 2.76%

Thanks to the major Sniper Rifle nerfs in Season 3, the Kar98k and Swiss K31 are no longer the most popular and the HDR has taken their spot.

Always a powerful choice at long-range, the HDR has kept its ability to one-shot headshot at any range, and combine that with its incredibly fast bullet velocity, you have one of the best Sniper Rifles in the game.

6. Cooper Carbine – 4.07%

Plenty of low-recoil builds have made their way onto this list, and the Cooper Carbine’s fire-rate and mobility have made it a popular choice for Fortune’s Keep.

Again, it’s not the most powerful weapon in the game but its almost non-existent recoil and decent damage have kept it in the top 10 most popular.

5. H4 Blixen – 4.83%

The H4 Blixen is one of the best SMGs in the game, but its popularity is probably held back by its unlock requirement, where players need to unlock it through a challenge rather than naturally in the Battle Pass.

But, the Blixen is still a fantastic choice in Season 4. It received both buffs and nerfs in the update, and even though it isn’t the powerhouse it once was, it will still serve you well no matter your playstyle.

4. MP-40 – 6.12%

If you’re looking for a Vanguard SMG to use on Rebirth Island or Caldera, the MP40 has remained an excellent choice.

Although it might not be the best on paper, the MP40 has long been one of the most popular SMGs in the game. Its minimal recoil and solid damage make it a standout choice for close-range fights, so you won’t ever feel at a disadvantage while using it.

It’s no wonder that the MP40 has consistently remained in the top 10 most popular weapons in the game as it complements any possible loadout.

3. STG44 – 6.47%

The STG-44 was by far the most popular weapon before the NZ-41 received its major buffs. Another low recoil weapon, it’s still clinging on as the second most popular Assault Rifle in the game.

With a solid TTK, fast bullet velocity, and minimum recoil, it’s an effective choice for players of all skill levels. There’s every chance that it’ll become the most popular Assault Rifle again if the NZ gets nerfed.

2. Marco 5 – 8.31%

The Marco 5 is Season 4’s brand-new SMG, boasting a fast time to kill and the ability to be dual-wielded.

Although its Akimbo Perk gives it the fastest TTK in the game, players prefer to use it as a traditional SMG. With the classic build, it has great mobility and is the perfect SMG to use alongside your favorite Assault Rifle on either Caldera or Fortune’s Keep.

1. NZ-41 – 17.46%

The NZ-41 shot its way into Warzone’s meta with the Season 3 Reloaded update, firmly cementing itself as the most popular gun. It actually got buffed in the Season 4 update, only making it better.

Low recoil weapons always make up the top ten most popular in Warzone, and the NZ-41 has the lowest in the game. With a respectable time to kill and almost non-existent recoil, it’s by far the easiest weapon to use in the game.

The developers have admitted that they made it too powerful, so it’s likely to be nerfed in the next few updates.

If you’re yet to use any of these weapons in Warzone Pacific Season 4, they’re excellent choices no matter which map you prefer.

Although the UGM-8 doesn’t appear on this list, that could all change as more players discover its incredibly powerful burst-fire mode.

Image Credit: Activision / Sledgehammer Games / Raven Software