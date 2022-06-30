Who is Katie Boulter? British tennis star’s age, ranking and career highlights

Here is all you need to know about Katie Boulter ahead of her second round Wimbledon match against Karolina Pliskova

Great Britain’s Katie Boulter earned the biggest win of her career so far after beating Caroline Garcia in the Birmingham Classic and will now face Karolina Pliskova in the second round of Wimbledon.

Boulter received a wildcard to enter the maindraw of Wimbledon 2022 and beat France’s Clara Burel to make it through to the second round.

This year has been a breakout year for the young British star after reaching the quarter finals of the Birmingham Classic, beating Caroline Garcia in the process, as well as reaching the Round of 16 at the Eastbourne International.

Boulter will play Karolina Pliskova later today

Here is everything you need to know about the Brit…

Who is Katie Boulter?

Katie Boulter is a 25-year-old British tennis player from Woodhouse Eaves in Leicestershire.

As well as playing tennis, Boulter was a keen pianist before her tennis career escalated and she also has an interest in fashion – making an appearance in Vogue magazine in 2018.

She is currently in a relationship with Australian tennis player, Alex de Minaur.

Career highlights

After getting into tennis at 5 years old, Boulter went on to represent Great Britain three years later.

In January 2014, Boulter was a finalist at the Australian Open girls’ doubles event with Ivana Jorovic.

Four months later, she won her first senior singles title over Eden Silva and also won the doubles title alongside Nino Stojanovic at the same event.

2018 was possibly her most successful year in tennis, first winning her first $25k singles title in April before winning a second at the $60k event in Fukuoka, Japan.

After receiving wildcards for both the Nottingham Open and the $100k grass-court event in Southsea, Boulter was handed a wildcard into the Wimbledon main draw, where she won her first-round match over Veronica Cepede Royg.

Boulter began the 2019 season with defeat to Greet Minnen in Tasmania, before getting knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open by Aryna Sabalenka.

After competing at the St. Petersburg Ladies’ Trophy, the Mexican Open and the Miami Open, Boulter ended the year ranked 100th.

Over the next two years she was beaten in the first round of the Australian Open twice, as well as the US Open.

Katie Boulter in 2022

After featuring in several ITF Challengers earlier in the year, Boulter made it the Round of 16 at the Lyon Open, the first round of the Indian Wells Masters; Round of 16 at Nottingham before losing to Simona Halep in the quarter finals of the Birmingham Classic.

Halep was the second seeded player at the Birmingham Classic but Boulter did beat the number 55 (and former WTA ranked number 4) Caroline Garcia on her way to that quarter final match.

At the Eastbourne International, Boulter beat Karolina Pliskova, the current world number seven to reach the last 16.

Boulter will hope to complete this feat once more as the two come face to face in the second round of Wimbledon.

When is Katie Boulter playing at Wimbledon?

Boulter will take to Centre Court later today, Thursday 30 June 2022, for her second round match against the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova.