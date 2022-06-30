‘Why do we have a monarchy again?’ Dr Shola slams inequality between Queen and subjects





Writing on Twitter the Lawyer and Human Rights activist was raging at the prospect of the monarch receiving the bonus during a cost of living crisis. Describing the inequality as “staggering” the author of ‘This is Why I Resist: Don’t Define My Black Identity’ asked “Why do we have a Monarchy again?”

She said: “So the Queen’s income must rise to £30m while the working class Brit loses income in #CostOfLivingCrisis. “Wow. Why do we have a Monarchy again? “The inequality is staggering at ALL levels.” The Queen is set to receive the bonus due to a little known rule that means that the size of the taxpayer funded grant to finance the monarchy can never go down.

The Royal family's income is partially generated by the Sovereign Grant funded by the taxpayers and paid for by the Government. It is currently £86.3 million a year. The size of the grant is usually equivalent to 15 percent of the profits made by the Crown Estate. This has since been increased to 25 percent to fund renovations at Buckingham Palace.

Therefore as a result the size of the taxpayer fund can never go down even if profit from the Crown Estate does. According to the i, this will mean the Queen will receive an extra £27 million in income over the next two years. Writing on Twitter anti- monarchy pressure group Republic was left fuming at the move describing it as “indefensible”. They said: “If Crown Estate profits dropped to zero, the Sovereign Grant would remain at £86m for the following year. “This highlights the point we’ve often made that the grant comes from the government, not from the Crown Estate. “This arrangement is unique. Every other public body must submit proposed budgets and then negotiate how much money they’ll get next year, based on what they spent in the previous year and what they expect they’ll need in the future. “For the royals, they just keep getting large increases year on year and their funding can never be cut, unlike funding for schools, hospitals or the police. “The royals are not required to justify their spending in order to secure any increase in their budget, and they don’t need to negotiate or face the possibility of cuts. “While public services have been facing severe cuts for ten years and public sector workers have seen their incomes drop in real terms, the Sovereign Grant has increased by more than 55% since 2012. “The Sovereign Grant is clearly absurd and indefensible. It is also deeply dishonest.”