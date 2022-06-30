Winnie The Pooh Blood And Honey: 10 Horror Movies Based On Popular Children’s Stories

The time has come when the lovable bear Winnie the Pooh and his friends in Hundred Acre Wood have become a part of the public domain. Filmmakers can now make new stories about them, including slashers, of all things. The first images from a new horror movie based on the classic Diner property Pooh bear titled Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey were released to the bewilderment of the general public.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time children’s stories have been used to inspire horror movies. Children’s books and fairytales make for some truly disturbing content when put through a certain lens. The final product of these endeavors has had varying levels of success, both with critics and audiences.

The Curse of Humpty Dumpty (2021)





Humpty Dumpty is the familiar story of an egg falling from a wall and breaking. The horror film only takes small inspiration from the poem, namely the character of Humpty Dumpty.

The Curse of Humpty Dumpty features a woman diagnosed with dementia returning to her childhood home. She has vague memories of a doll she still owns, a doll with an egg-shaped head and way too many teeth. To the shock of no one, haunted doll shenanigans ensue, in a story that has an interesting concept but may fall flat for horror fans looking for fast-paced action or plentiful deaths.





Blood And Honey (2022)





Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is about a vengeful Winnie the Pooh who is angry at Christopher Robin for abandoning him. The first look portrays a disturbing-looking Pooh and Piglet in foreboding situations of violence.

It appears to be a slasher film, with imagery the genre is known for, like a lone girl in a hot tub as killers set their target. Not much else is known about the upcoming movie, but it is by the same studio (Jagged Edge) that made The Curse of Humpty Dumpty, which could give a hint at what to expect.

Gretel & Hansel (2020)





There have been many iterations of the folktale of Hansel and Gretel, the two children who find a candy house in the woods. This version focuses on Gretel, hence the title name switch to Gretel & Hansel.





Staying very faithful to the original story, it features some twists that make for an even more disturbing tale. The movie was praised for its eerie cinematography and performances. With classic witch and curses fare, it ended up with better reviews than most attempts at the property.

Freeway (1996)





A modern retelling of Red Riding Hood, Freeway becomes almost unrecognizable from the source material. Enough plot points remain the same that it is still the story of a girl trying to get to her grandmother’s house.

Featuring soon-to-be superstar Reese Witherspoon and Keifer Sutherland as the “Big Bad Wolf,” this black comedy adds a fresh spin on the classic story. The end result is a serial killer thriller mixed with fairytale sensibilities. It was praised for Reese Witherspoon’s performance and Freeway now has a cult fanbase.





Snow White: A Tale of Terror (1997)





Snow White: A Tale of Terror follows the Disney classic fairly closely but adds brutal murders and betrayal akin to Game of Thrones. The movie goes very dark and wastes no time establishing its gothic setting and horrific realism.

Starring Sigourney Weaver as the wicked stepmother and Sam Neill as Snow White’s father, it’s surprising this movie didn’t have a bigger impact. This remake doesn’t attempt to get any laughs in and ends up with an upsetting and unsettling iteration of Snow White.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)





The adaptation of the children’s book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark has the elements of a teen scream and campfire horror stories. The movie amps up the scare levels from the book series.





Based in a small town, four teens stumble into a spooky mansion. They find a book with scary stories, and they start coming to life, similar to the modern horror gem The Babadook, one of the best horror movies with a scary paranormal villain. Told like an anthology, the stories in this are suitable for younger audiences that are interested in horror.

The Lure (2015)





Like many fairytales, the original story of The Little Mermaid is significantly darker than the Disney movie. Set in the ’80s, the Polish film follows the fairytale closer in some ways but adds elements of gothic horror.

Like the Disney version, The Lure could also be classified as a musical, as it follows two mermaid sisters who join a cabaret band. One sister falls in love with a human and the other wants to eat them.

Tale of Tales (2015)





Tale of Tales is an adaptation of three Italian fables from an anthology of fairytales including Cinderella and Rapunzel. The fantasy-horror movie is told in three vignettes.

With big names like Salma Hayek and John C. Reilly, this movie was critically praised for its mature narrative. The stories become increasingly gruesome and it is not for the faint of heart. The stories represent themes like obsession, desire, and generational conflict. It proves that some of the oldest fairytales contain metaphors that are still relevant and useful for audiences today.

Cinderella (2006)





The South Korean retelling of Cinderella takes significant liberties with the source material. A young girl’s mother is a renowned plastic surgeon but when her friends who got treatments from her mother start seeing ghosts and offing themselves, she discovers dark secrets.

Not a typical ghost story, this film is a slow burn with an interesting storyline. It breaks the mold of other horror movies and is very loosely connected to other remakes of the story of the orphan girl with a glass slipper.

Suspiria (2018)





Suspiria is a remake of the 1977 film of the same name. In both iterations, an ambitious young woman finds herself in an enchanted world, where she has to defend her life from a jealous old witch.





Obviously another take on Snow White, without the seven dwarves. This retelling follows Dakota Johnson as the Snow White character as she joins a ballet company that is run by a coven of witches. Featuring the droning, haunting music of Thom Yorke and muted, cold palette of director Luca Gaudino, this dance-horror slow burn is a unique spin, on both the original movie and the fairytale.

