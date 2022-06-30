Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Kevin Costner on ‘violence’ ahead

We don’t think that this is going to come as a major surprise, but there is a lot of chaos coming over the course of Yellowstone season 5. In particular, we could be gearing up for a rather “violent” installment of the show. This makes sense given what the Dutton family is trying to protect.

Of course, the thing about violence here is pretty clear: It can hurt the person inflicting it almost as much as the victim. There are scars that 100% can take a very long time to heal.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Kevin Costner did his best to preview John’s state of mind in season 5, and how this could lead to a number of major consequences:

“It’s been set up in a sense that there’s so much pressure on what’s coming for his land that he’s going to have to do something, so we’re going to see what he did and does to stay ahead of it and I think that’s what John Dutton has to do but the pressures about the land have been, always for this family, [that they’ve] got to hold on to it with a level of violence.

“The walls pressing on [John] are environmentalists, the Native American issues, politicians, the public outcry for more land. So, he’s dealing with really modern problems.”

The good thing for John is that if there is a level of violence in this season, there are going to be a ton of people ready to back him up. Yet, the bunkhouse and his children may not be enough to protect him from what lies ahead. The threats are extreme, and it may just be a matter of time until the ranch is not what it was.

