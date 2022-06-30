You’re Probably Indie If You’ve Seen At Least 42/61 Of These Movies

Indie movies are independent, meaning they were made or distributed outside of the big studio industrial complex, and usually with a much smaller budget. They often have quirky characters, non-linear storylines, and tend to be more critically acclaimed.
They also don’t always fall into one particular genre, and are more slice-of-life narratives rather than big, epic stories.
Indie movies also don’t typically reach mass audiences the way big budget movies do, making them favored by people with nonconformist attitudes — people who are indie.
Source link